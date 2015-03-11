FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises on domestic economic hopes despite Wall St tumble
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 6:24 AM / 3 years ago

Nikkei rises on domestic economic hopes despite Wall St tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japanese share prices shook off
a dismal performance on Wall Street the previous day to post
gains on Wednesday, helped by buying of construction firms and
other shares on hopes of recovery in the domestic economy.
    Machinery manufacturers were also helped after Japan's
machinery orders were slightly above market expectations while
some speculators were buying back futures ahead of the expiry of
March contracts on Friday.
    The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to
18,723.52 while the broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to
1,525.67. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 ticked up 0.1
percent to 13,867.68.    

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.