Nikkei ends firm, near to 20,000, on foreign buying hopes
#Market News
April 9, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei ends firm, near to 20,000, on foreign buying hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose to a fresh
15-year high on Thursday, getting in sight of 20,000, on hopes
that foreigners will continue to buy Japanese stocks due to
optimism about an economic recovery and strong corporate
profits.
    The Nikkei 225 ended 0.8 percent higher at
19,937.72, the highest closing level since April 2000.
    The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,594.19 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to
14,510.26.
    Japanese finance ministry data showed foreign investors
bought a net 1.036 trillion yen ($8.61 billion) of Japanese
shares last week, their biggest net buying since early April
2013.

($1 = 120.2700 yen)

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
