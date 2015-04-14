FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei little changed, Topix up as investors look to improved earnings
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei little changed, Topix up as investors look to improved earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average was
flat on Tuesday as investors preferred to pull back a little
after the recent rally as they prepared for the looming earnings
season. 
    However, the broader Topix posted small gains
despite overnight weakness on Wall Street, underpinned by hopes
of earnings growth and expectations the economy will pick up
momentum in coming months. 
    The Nikkei average ended flat at 19,908.68, off a
15-year intraday high of 20,006.00 touched on Friday. 
    The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,590.82 while
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.1 percent to
14,438.39.
    Trading was slow with turnover at just above 2.011 trillion
yen, about 17 percent below the average in the last 100
sessions.
    

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
