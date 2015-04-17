FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei drops to over 1-week low on weak U.S. data, earnings eyed next week
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei drops to over 1-week low on weak U.S. data, earnings eyed next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to its lowest in more than a week on Friday after
weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data soured the mood, and
investors awaited Japanese corporate results coming out from
next week.
    The Nikkei ended 1.2 percent lower to 19,652.88, the
lowest closing level since April 7. For the week, the index fell
1.3 percent.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,588.69,
with 2.68 billion shares changing hands, the highest since March
13.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.7
percent to 14,404.14.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.