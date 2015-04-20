Nikkei edges down in volatile trade after weak China stocks sour mood

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged down in a volatile session on Monday as weakness in China shares soured sentiment in late trade, but the losses were limited by China's latest move to cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves. The Nikkei 225 ended 0.1 percent lower at 19,634.49 after moving in and out of positive territory. The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,582.68, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to 14,351.90. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)