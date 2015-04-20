FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei edges down in volatile trade after weak China stocks sour mood
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei edges down in volatile trade after weak China stocks sour mood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged down in a
volatile session on Monday as weakness in China shares soured
sentiment in late trade, but the  losses were limited by China's
latest move to cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as
reserves.
    The Nikkei 225 ended 0.1 percent lower at 19,634.49
after moving in and out of positive territory.
    The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,582.68, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to
14,351.90.

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.