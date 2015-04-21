Nikkei advances on earnings hopes; Panasonic soars 3.7 pct

TOKYO, Apr 21(Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday as hopes for strong corporate earnings, buoyed by major automakers and electronics manufacturers. The Nikkei benchmark closed up 1.4 percent at 19,909.09 points, while the broader Topix gained 1.6 percent to close at a seven-year high of 1,608.88. Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd, gained 2.2 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, while Panasonic Corp gained 3.7 percent. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 1.7 percent to 14,598.00. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)