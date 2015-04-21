FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei advances on earnings hopes; Panasonic soars 3.7 pct
April 21, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei advances on earnings hopes; Panasonic soars 3.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Apr 21(Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday as
hopes for strong corporate earnings, buoyed by major automakers
and electronics manufacturers.
    The Nikkei benchmark closed up 1.4 percent at
19,909.09 points, while the broader Topix gained 1.6
percent to close at a seven-year high of 1,608.88.
    Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd,
gained 2.2 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, while
Panasonic Corp gained 3.7 percent. 
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 1.7 percent to
14,598.00.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
