FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei hits fresh 15-year high as large-cap shares gain; Topix volume high
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei hits fresh 15-year high as large-cap shares gain; Topix volume high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose to a fresh
15-year high on Wednesday as foreign investors were seen buying
financials and other large cap shares, believing them to be
undervalued.
    The Nikkei share average ended 1.1 percent higher at
20,133.90, its highest closing level since April 2000. 
    The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,621.79, the
highest closing level since November 2007. A total of 2.795
billion shares changed hands, the highest since March 13. 
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to
14,708.97.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.