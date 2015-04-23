Nikkei ends higher, but off 15-year high hit in early trade

TOKYO, Apr 21(Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei becnhmark stock index closed 0.3. percent higher, having touched a 15-year intra-day high in morning trade, as investors bought large-cap and securities shares seen as undervalued and presenting strong earnings prospects. The Nikkei ended at 20,187.65, and off an the early high of 20,252.12. Japan Tobacco Inc soared 5.3 percent, while securities brokerages Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa Securities Group added 2.9 and 2.5 percent respectively. The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,624.87, hitting a 7-1/2 peak, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to 14,754.79. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)