Nikkei ends higher, but off 15-year high hit in early trade
April 23, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei ends higher, but off 15-year high hit in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Apr 21(Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei becnhmark stock
index closed 0.3. percent higher, having touched a 15-year
intra-day high in morning trade, as investors bought large-cap
and securities shares seen as undervalued and presenting strong
earnings prospects.
    The Nikkei ended at 20,187.65, and off an the early
high of 20,252.12. 
    Japan Tobacco Inc soared 5.3 percent, while
securities brokerages Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa
Securities Group added 2.9 and 2.5 percent
respectively.
    The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,624.87,
hitting a 7-1/2 peak, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 
gained 0.3 percent to 14,754.79.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

