TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors took profits, although energy-related shares outperformed on a rise in crude oil prices. The Nikkei 225 benchmark index ended 0.8 percent lower at 20,020.04. For the week it rose 1.9 percent. The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,618.84 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.5 percent to 14,677.06. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)