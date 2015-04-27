FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends down earnings, central bank meetings cap risk appetite
#Market News
April 27, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei ends down earnings, central bank meetings cap risk appetite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks edged down on
Monday in subdued trade as investors were cautious amid the
earnings season and ahead of some key events later this week,
including central bank meetings in Japan and the United States.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.2 percent lower at
19,983.32.
    The broader Topix was flat at 1,619.07, with 1.87
billion shares changing hands, the lowest since April 14. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.1 percent to
14,686.28.
    
    

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

