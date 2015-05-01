FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japanese stocks soft as investors cut exposure before holidays
#Market News
May 1, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Japanese stocks soft as investors cut exposure before holidays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks slipped as traders
reduced their exposure ahead of Golden Week holidays in Japan
and as uncertainty around corporate earnings and global economic
growth sapped confidence. 
    The Nikkei share average hit an intraday one-month
low of 19,399.16, its weakest level since April 6, though it
pared losses to end almost flat at 19,531.63.
    The broader Topix index fell 0.5 percent to 1,585.61
with decliners outnumbering advancers by 1431 to 353 while the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.4 percent to 14,371.22
    Japanese markets will be shut through May 6 for public
holidays.
    

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
