Nikkei falls to more than 1-month low, hit by worldwide drop in bond prices
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls to more than 1-month low, hit by worldwide drop in bond prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a more than one-month low on Thursday as a worldwide drop in
government bond prices spread unease among investors, compounded
by a sell-off on Wall Street. 
    The Nikkei 225 ended 1.2 percent lower to 19,291.99,
the lowest closing level since April 1.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,574.64
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.7 percent to
14,267.40.
    Markets were closed in Japan from Monday to Wednesday for
the Golden Week holidays.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

