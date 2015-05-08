FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei recovers from 1-month low as bond sell-off pauses;Nintendo soars
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei recovers from 1-month low as bond sell-off pauses;Nintendo soars

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Nintendo jumps to more than 4-year high
    * Keyence falls as market disappointed with no news on
returns
    * U.S. jobs data awaited

    By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday, recovering from a one-month low as global bond
sell-offs paused and Wall Street rebounded, while Nintendo Co
 soared after forecasting strong profits for this fiscal
year.
    Nintendo jumped as much as 7.4 percent to a more than
four-year high after forecasting its operating profit would
double to 50 billion yen ($416.88 million) in the fiscal year
through March 2016. It also said it would also branch out to
theme parks through a tie-up with Universal Parks & Resorts.
 
    A recent run-up in global interest rates that has worried
global markets showed signs of stabilizing.
    The Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 percent to 19,377.81 in
midmorning trade after falling 1.2 percent to 19,291.99 on
Thursday, the lowest closing level since April 1.
    "Investors are relieved now and risk-averse sentiment has
eased," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho
Securities, adding that market is focused on the U.S. jobs data
to be released later in the day.
    With the full-year earnings season underway, investors are
trading on individual catalysts.
    Keyence Corp shed 3.5 percent after the company
offered no new plan to raise shareholder returns at its earnings
release.
    Until recently, some companies were reluctant to improve
communication with investors and cautious about offering better
shareholder returns, despite their high profitability. After
industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp improved shareholder
returns, Keyence was expected to follow suit.
    "Investors were expecting that something would be announced
yesterday," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm.
    Keyence had raised its annual dividend to 200 yen from 60
yen for the year ended March, but did not give further news for
this fiscal year.
    Exporters rebounded, with Toyota Motor Corp adding
0.2 percent and Honda Motor Co gaining 1.7 percent.
    The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,583.03 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to
14,324.20.

($1 = 119.9400 yen)

 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.