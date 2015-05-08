Nikkei recovers from 1-month low as bond sell-off pauses;Nintendo soars

* Nintendo jumps to more than 4-year high * Keyence falls as market disappointed with no news on returns * U.S. jobs data awaited By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday, recovering from a one-month low as global bond sell-offs paused and Wall Street rebounded, while Nintendo Co soared after forecasting strong profits for this fiscal year. Nintendo jumped as much as 7.4 percent to a more than four-year high after forecasting its operating profit would double to 50 billion yen ($416.88 million) in the fiscal year through March 2016. It also said it would also branch out to theme parks through a tie-up with Universal Parks & Resorts. A recent run-up in global interest rates that has worried global markets showed signs of stabilizing. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 percent to 19,377.81 in midmorning trade after falling 1.2 percent to 19,291.99 on Thursday, the lowest closing level since April 1. "Investors are relieved now and risk-averse sentiment has eased," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho Securities, adding that market is focused on the U.S. jobs data to be released later in the day. With the full-year earnings season underway, investors are trading on individual catalysts. Keyence Corp shed 3.5 percent after the company offered no new plan to raise shareholder returns at its earnings release. Until recently, some companies were reluctant to improve communication with investors and cautious about offering better shareholder returns, despite their high profitability. After industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp improved shareholder returns, Keyence was expected to follow suit. "Investors were expecting that something would be announced yesterday," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm. Keyence had raised its annual dividend to 200 yen from 60 yen for the year ended March, but did not give further news for this fiscal year. Exporters rebounded, with Toyota Motor Corp adding 0.2 percent and Honda Motor Co gaining 1.7 percent. The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,583.03 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to 14,324.20. ($1 = 119.9400 yen) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)