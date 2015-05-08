FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises as bond sell-off pauses, Nintendo jumps
May 8, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei rises as bond sell-off pauses, Nintendo jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday, recovering from a one-month low as a global bond
sell-off paused, while Nintendo Co soared after
forecasting strong profits for this fiscal year.
    The Nikkei 225 ended 0.5 percent higher at
19,379.19, recovering from a one-month low hit the previous day.
    The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,587.76 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to
14,357.66.
    Nintendo jumped 7.2 percent after forecasting its operating
profit would double to 50 billion yen ($416.9 million) in the
fiscal year through March 2016. 
    Investors are now focused on U.S. jobs data to be released
later in the day.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
