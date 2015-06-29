FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei drops to more than 1-week low as Greek crisis batters global markets
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei drops to more than 1-week low as Greek crisis batters global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped to a more than a one-week low on Monday as risks of
Greece defaulting on its debt repayment this week spiked
dramatically, forcing Athens to impose capital controls to halt
bank runs.
    The Nikkei share average ended 2.9 percent lower at
20,109.95, the weakest closing level since June 19. It was the
biggest one-day drop since Jan. 6.
    The broader Topix dropped 2.5 percent to 1,624.82,
with all of its 33 subsectors in negative territory.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 2.5 percent to
14,652.46.
    

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
