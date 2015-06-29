Nikkei drops to more than 1-week low as Greek crisis batters global markets

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a more than a one-week low on Monday as risks of Greece defaulting on its debt repayment this week spiked dramatically, forcing Athens to impose capital controls to halt bank runs. The Nikkei share average ended 2.9 percent lower at 20,109.95, the weakest closing level since June 19. It was the biggest one-day drop since Jan. 6. The broader Topix dropped 2.5 percent to 1,624.82, with all of its 33 subsectors in negative territory. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 2.5 percent to 14,652.46. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)