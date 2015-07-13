FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei jumps as China market gains raise hopes of stability after rout
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei jumps as China market gains raise hopes of stability after rout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday as yet another strong rebound in Chinese shares
soothed investor sentiment and as oil's fall boosted airliners
and other energy users, though uncertainty on Greece's fate in
the euro zone capped gains.
    The Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to 20,089.77, while the
broader Topix jumped 1.9 percent to 1,613.51, led by
gains in airline companies, electricity and gas firms
 and land transport companies, which
include truck companies.
    Turnover fell more than 10 percent below the average after
heavy trading in the last three sessions, as investors were
cautiously awaiting the outcome of the ongoing euro zone summit.

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.