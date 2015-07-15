Nikkei rises to 1-1/2-week high on relief over Greece, China data

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 1-1/2-week high on Wednesday as investors were relieved that the worst may be over for the debt crisis in Greece, with stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data giving an additional boost. The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 20,463.33, the highest closing level since July 3. The broader Topix climbed 0.5 percent to 1,646.41 , with only 2.045 billion shares changing hands, the lowest in more than three weeks. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to 14,876.71. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Himani Sarkar)