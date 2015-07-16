Nikkei near 3-week high as Yellen's comments lifts dollar/yen

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei shares rose to a near three-week high on Thursday as overnight comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen lifted the dollar against the yen, while news that Greek parliament approved a bailout plan buoyed risk appetites. The Nikkei share average ended 0.7 percent higher to 20,600.12, the highest closing level since June 26, as investors expected Japanese exporters to benefit from the weaker yen. The broader Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,660.83 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to 14,999.11. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)