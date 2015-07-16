FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei near 3-week high as Yellen's comments lifts dollar/yen
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei near 3-week high as Yellen's comments lifts dollar/yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei shares rose to a near
three-week high on Thursday as overnight comments from Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen lifted the dollar against the yen,
while news that Greek parliament approved a bailout plan buoyed
risk appetites. 
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.7 percent higher to
20,600.12, the highest closing level since June 26, as investors
expected Japanese exporters to benefit from the weaker yen. 
    The broader Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,660.83 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to
14,999.11.

 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

