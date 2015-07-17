FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei gains for 5th day, posts biggest weekly gain since October
July 17, 2015 / 6:23 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei gains for 5th day, posts biggest weekly gain since October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks extended their
rise into a fifth day on Friday thanks to strength on Wall
Street, but gains were capped as investors refrained from taking
big positions before a long weekend.
    The Nikkei share average edged up 0.3 percent to
20,650.92, the highest closing level in three weeks. For the
week, the benchmark jumped 4.4 percent, the biggest weekly gain
since last October.
    The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,662.94 in
thin trade, with only 1.873 billion shares changing hands, the
lowest level in a month. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 
added 0.2 percent to 15,022.34.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

