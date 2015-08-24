FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei suffers biggest daily drop since June 2013
August 24, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Nikkei suffers biggest daily drop since June 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average posted its biggest daily drop in more than two years as a slump in Chinese stocks caused a stampede of selling as fears of a China-led global economic slowdown intensified.

The Nikkei ended 4.6 percent lower at 18,540.68, the lowest closing level since Feb. 23 and suffering the biggest daily drop since June 2013.

The Topix dropped 5.9 percent to 1,480.87 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 5.7 percent to 13,370.33. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Anand Basu)

