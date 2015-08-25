FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Topix turnover hits highest since Nov 2014 as Tokyo stocks ride roller coaster
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Topix turnover hits highest since Nov 2014 as Tokyo stocks ride roller coaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Turnover of Japan’s main board hit the highest level since last November on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks plummeted, rallied and then tumbled again in a highly volatile session as fears about China’s economy continued to spook investors.

Turnover of the broader Topix hit 4.92 trillion yen($41.33 billion), the highest level since Nov. 4, 2014.

Tuesday’s see-saw trading followed a brutal Monday session in which the Nikkei share average posted the biggest daily drop in more than two years.

The Nikkei dropped 4.0 percent to 17,806.70.

The Topix fell 3.3 percent to 1,432.65 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 3.4 percent to 12,910.11. ($1 = 119.0500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
