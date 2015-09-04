FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei tumbles to fresh 7-month low as yen strengthens further
September 4, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei tumbles to fresh 7-month low as yen strengthens further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a fresh seven-month low, extending its losses from early trade as the yen rose further against the dollar while investors stayed risk-averse before the release of a key U.S. jobs report later on Friday.

The Nikkei was down 3.2 percent at 17,608.17 in early afternoon trade, its lowest level since Feb. 10.

The broader Topix dropped 3.0 percent to 1,431.29 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 3.1 percent to 12,833.90. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

