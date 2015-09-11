FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges down as focus turns to Fed; ends week up 2.7 pct
September 11, 2015

Nikkei edges down as focus turns to Fed; ends week up 2.7 pct

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell amid choppy trade on Friday as investors remained focused on next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, which could potentially see the first U.S. interest rise in almost a decade.

The Nikkei share average edged down 0.2 percent to 18,264.22 but managed to snap a 4-week losing streak by gaining 2.7 percent throughout a week of volatility and short-covering.

The benchmark index wiped out its year-to-date gains on Tuesday only to rebound on Wednesday with its biggest single-day rise since October 2008.

The broader Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,480.23 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 13,282.73. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

