FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei falls on China worries amid cautious, low volume trading
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei falls on China worries amid cautious, low volume trading

Joshua Hunt

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Monday as Chinese markets slid on soft economic data and telecommunication shares were sold off after Prime Minister Abe called on cellphone companies to reduce rates.

The Nikkei share average lost 1.6 percent to close at 17,965.70 after a day of cautious trading. Trading volume was well below the 5 day average and the Nikkei volatility index remained high at 33.2.

Softbank Group Corp. shares fell 5.5 percent while competitor KDDI Corp. fell 8.6 percent and NTT Docomo tumbled 9.8 percent.

Market players said investors remained cautious ahead of Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings this week.

“Until we have some visibility on the rate environment expect the malaise in equity markets to continue,” said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors in Tokyo.

The broader Topix shed 1.2 percent to close at 1,462.41. All but two of its 33 subindexes closed in the negative.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 1.3 percent to 13,114.33.

Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.