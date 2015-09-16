FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei gains on strong U.S. spending data but cautious before Fed
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Nikkei gains on strong U.S. spending data but cautious before Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday as investors continued to cover short positions after strong U.S. consumer spending buoyed sentiment, with automakers and electronics shares leading the gains.

But volume was thin, as most long-term investors remained on the sidelines ahead of Thursday’s U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, which may end months of speculation on when the Fed will raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.8 percent to 18,171.60 points.

The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,472.60, with only 1.88 billion shares changing hands, falling below its 5-day average of 2.2 billion shares. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.8 percent to 13,218.10. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)

