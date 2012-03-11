Nikkei seen breaking above 10,000 on US jobs, yen

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to try to sustain a break above 10,000 on Monday, with technical factors pointing higher and fundamentals underpinned by another robust U.S. jobs report that pointed to s strengthening U.S. economic recovery. Friday's non-farm payrolls data also lifted the dollar to 82.64 yen, its highest in nearly 11 months, which should make stocks of Japanese exporters more appealing to investors. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,900 and 10,050, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,950 on Friday, up 110 points or 1.1 percent from the Osaka close of 9,840. "The dollar strengthens against major currencies, especially against the yen," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "That's a very positive catalyst for the stock market. On Friday, the Nikkei closed up 1.7 percent at 9,929.74, having hit a seven-month high of 10,007.62 during trade. The broader Topix climbed 1.5 percent to 848.71. Bullish signals from slow stochastics, a short-term momentum indicator, and signs another technical indicator, the moving average convergence-divergence, was set to turn bullish were expected to reinforce the positive fundamentals. The Nikkei is up more than 17 percent this year, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global central banks that have sent investors back into risk assets. > Wall St up on jobs data, brushes off Greek default > Dollar holds gains post-jobs data; Fed, BOJ eyed > Treasuries slip on jobs data before Feb, supply > Gold turns nearly 1 pct higher after U.S. jobs data > Oil up on U.S. jobs data, post weekly gain STOCKS TO WATCH --TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CORP, KDDI CORP Mobile carrier KDDI said on Friday it will buy Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) entire stake in Japan Cablenet Ltd and the cable TV firm's holding company for about 16.5 billion yen ($200.35 million), The Nikkei business daily said. --TOKYO GAS CO Tokyo Gas will spend 730 billion yen ($8.9 billion) through fiscal 2020 to build pipelines linking liquefied natural gas terminal under construction in eastern Japan, with Tokyo to keep supplies flowing even if a massive disaster strikes, the Nikkei reported. --ITOCHU CORP Century Tokyo Leasing Corp, a unit of Japanese trading house Itochu Corp, will buy a 16.7 percent stake in budget airline start-up Jetstar Japan, to expand its aircraft leasing operations, the Nikkei reported. --SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS Nikko Asset Management, owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, is seeking opportunities to list its shares in Japan after shelving plans to do so in December due to the European debt crisis, but will wait until market conditions improve, the company's incoming chief executive said. --ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD Asahi Group Holdings will likely buy eastern European brewer StarBev for 200 billion yen, aiming to reach an agreement by April with the British investment fund that owns StarBev, the Nikkei reported.