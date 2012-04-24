Japan's Nikkei falls, investors unsettled by Europe

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses in Tuesday's afternoon session, dragged lower by a strengthening yen and with political uncertainty in France and the Netherlands fanning fears of a widening euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei lost 0.9 percent to 9,451.67, while the broader Topix slipped 0.8 percent to 803.42. "It's still in the expected range for today, but once the dollar dipped below the 81 yen level in the afternoon session, the Nikkei naturally headed downwards," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. Investors headed towards the safe haven yen, unsettled by further political flux in Europe. On Monday, the Dutch prime minister tendered his government's resignation after it failed to agree on budget cuts, while French Socialist presidential candidate beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in first-round polls. The Nikkei was also damped by falling Asian indexes, including the Shanghai Stock Exchange composite index, which was down 1.4 percent at the midday trading break. "Investors are waiting for the Chinese government's next policy decision, but they're not coming up with anything," Hirano said. "Real estate is still overpriced, making it difficult to introduce easing measures. The Chinese economy has become more complicated."