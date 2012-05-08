FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises from three-month low, mood cautious
May 8, 2012

Nikkei rises from three-month low, mood cautious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
from a three-month low on Tuesday as investors reassessed the
immediate impact of French and Greek poll results, although they
remained wary of further flare up in the crisis-hit euro zone.	
    The Nikkei closed 0.7 percent higher at 9,181.65,
while the broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to
776.57.	
    On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei shed 2.8 percent, its
biggest one-day percentage fall in six months, on concerns that
a new French president and yet-to-be-formed coalition government
in Greece could undermine the region's austerity drive, which is
seen as crucial for the stability of the euro zone.

