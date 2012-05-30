FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends 4-day winning run; Renesas, Olympus rise
May 30, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei ends 4-day winning run; Renesas, Olympus rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average snapped a
four-session winning run on Wednesday, weighed by exporters as
the yen firmed on mounting concerns over Spain's banking system,
although Renesas Electronics Corp rebounded after a
recent slide.	
    Gains in Softbank Corp, up 2.7 percent after
Deutsche Bank upgrade, and scandal-hit Olympus Corp 
helped limit the losses on the Nikkei, which closed 0.3
percent lower at 8,633.19.	
    The broader Topix index fell 0.5 percent to 723.62.	
    Renesas jumped 27.5 percent, while Olympus climbed 4 percent
after the Asahi newspaper reported that Sony Corp and
Panasonic Corp are the leading candidates to take an
equity stake in the scandal-hit company.

