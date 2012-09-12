FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei hits 2-week closing high, near key 9,000-mark
September 12, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei hits 2-week closing high, near key 9,000-mark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average hit a
two-week closing high on Wednesday and edged toward the key
9,000-mark on hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve
and expectations that Germany's highest court will give the
green light for Europe's bailout fund.
    The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent to 8,959.96, breaking
above 8,881, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from July
25 to Aug. 20, but holding below its 25-day moving average at
8,960.58.
    The broader Topix advanced 1.3 percent to 741.82.

