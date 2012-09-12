Nikkei hits 2-week closing high, near key 9,000-mark

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average hit a two-week closing high on Wednesday and edged toward the key 9,000-mark on hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve and expectations that Germany's highest court will give the green light for Europe's bailout fund. The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent to 8,959.96, breaking above 8,881, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from July 25 to Aug. 20, but holding below its 25-day moving average at 8,960.58. The broader Topix advanced 1.3 percent to 741.82.