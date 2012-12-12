Japan's Nikkei scales near 8-month closing high

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average climbed to its highest closing level in nearly eight months on Wednesday, led by exporters, as persistent speculation that a likely new government would pressure the central bank to take bolder policy weighed on the yen. The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to 9,581.46 points, taking the index to 'overbought' territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 70.9. Seventy or above is considered overbought and often indicates a possible near-term pull back. The broader Topix index ended 0.7 percent higher at 791.29.