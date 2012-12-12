FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Nikkei scales near 8-month closing high
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Nikkei scales near 8-month closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average climbed to
its highest closing level in nearly eight months on Wednesday,
led by exporters, as persistent speculation that a likely new
government would pressure the central bank to take bolder policy
weighed on the yen. 
    The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to 9,581.46 points,
taking the index to 'overbought' territory, with its 14-day
relative strength index at 70.9. Seventy or above is considered
overbought and often indicates a possible near-term pull back.
    The broader Topix index ended 0.7 percent higher at
791.29.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.