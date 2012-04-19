FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei retreats but supported by easing yen
April 19, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Nikkei retreats but supported by easing yen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Sophie Knight	
    April 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on
Thursday, giving back some of the previous session's sharp gains
on a weak lead from Wall Street, but an easing yen helped soothe
jitters ahead of a Spanish bond auction. 	
    The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 9,608, retreating
slightly after a 2.1 percent rally on Wednesday, the index's
best one-day performance in three weeks. The broader Topix
 eased 0.4 percent to 815.7. 	
    Disappointing earnings reports from IBM and Intel
 weighed on U.S. stock markets overnight, but trading
orders from foreign buyers were better than expected,
strategists said.	
    "Investors aren't so worried about the Spanish bond auction
today because the last one went better than expected," said
Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset
Management.	
     Spain, whose troubled finances reignited concerns about the
euro zone debt crisis this week, is due to sell up to 2.5
billion euros of 2 and 10-year bonds on Thursday.  	
    Concerns that the country will be unable to finance its debt
were tempered after it sold more 12 and 18-month bills than
expected on Tuesday. 	
    "The easing yen will prevent any sharp falls today, but we
will likely see a drop in most sectors," said Masayuki Otani,
chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.	
    The dollar crept up to 81.48 yen, helping major exporters
Toyota Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co outperform
the index with gains of between 0.2 and 0.3 percent. 	
    Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd skidded 6 percent after 
t he company announced its American president and chief executive
had quit after under two years in the post following
"fundamental disagreements" with the board over strategy.
 	
    Shares in the firm, which expects to post its third net
annual loss in the last four years for the year ended in March,
have fallen more than 24 percent since the start of January.

