Japan's Nikkei jumps after EU bank deal
June 29, 2012

Japan's Nikkei jumps after EU bank deal

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average jumped as
much as 1.6 percent on Friday to above 9,000 for the first time
in seven weeks after European leaders agreed to allow banks to
be recapitalised directly by the region's rescue fund without
adding to government debt.
    The Nikkei was up 99.17 points, or 1.1 percent, at
8,973.28 after trading as high as 9,014.66, reversing a small
decline at the end of the morning session. The broader Topix
 index climbed 1.1 percent to 767.43.
    U.S. stock index futures also bounced after the news, with
the S&P stock futures up 1.1 percent and the Dow Jones
industrial average up 1 percent.
    "Obviously, you've got a quick snap reaction as shorts look
to cover. Whether this deal actually changes anything is a big
question. The problem is longer-term measures are needed," a
trader at a European brokerage said.
    "One of the positives that you can take away is that the EU
is actually doing something rather than sitting around and
talking ... The problem is that the bailout fund hasn't got any
bigger. It doesn't do anything to fix the underlying problem."
    European Council chairman Herman Van Rompuy also said
leaders agreed to create a single supervisory body for euro zone
banks. 
    Nomura Holdings, Japan's top investment bank,
surged 5 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 
and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were up 1.6 and 0.9
percent respectively.
    Economic-sensitive exporters also enjoyed the bounce, with
Toyota Motor Corp up 2.3 percent and Canon Inc 
adding 1.9 percent.

