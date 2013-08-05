FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei sags on weaker US jobs report; volume at lowest since Dec
August 5, 2013

Nikkei sags on weaker US jobs report; volume at lowest since Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Monday in thin volume as the yen strengthened against the
dollar after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, prompting
investors to take profits after recent gains, with exporters
particularly hard hit.
    The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.4 percent to
14,258.04, giving up some of its 5.8 percent rise over the past
two sessions. The Topix dropped 1 percent to 1,184.74.
    Trading volume for both the Nikkei and the Topix was the
lowest since December 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
