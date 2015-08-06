CORRECTED-Japan's 'role model' index set to include Fukushima operator Tepco

(Corects name of strategist in penultimate paragraph)

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A stock index that is supposed to be made up of the best of Japanese companies with high profitability and strong corporate governance may welcome an unlikely new entrant this week.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), notorious for its mishandling of the Fukushima nuclear disaster four years ago, is widely expected to be added to the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 when an annual review is announced on Friday.

Tepco faces an uncertain future because of huge compensation claims for the nuclear disaster and is unlikely to pay another dividend for years.

Yet it does meet the mostly numerical criteria the index compilers - the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nikkei - have set to select the 400 companies.

Expectations that it will be included in the index have helped Tepco’s share price almost double in price in the past few months.

The JPX400 was introduced last year and is widely seen as reflecting efforts by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to boost corporate Japan’s profitability - and share prices - through greater shareholder pressure.

As the government is beating the drum for its wider use, the country’s public stock buyers, including the mammoth Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) and the Bank of Japan, use the index as a benchmark.

The index is also credited with having exerted influence on firms to boost shareholder returns, as exclusion has come to be regarded by companies as almost shameful.

The JPX400 has clear-cut rules for selection, based mainly on companies’ return-on-equity (ROE), the size of profits and market capitalisation.

Tepco’s ROE was 24.9 percent last financial year, well above the average of around 8 percent and high enough to shove the company into the top 400, even though it was boosted only because most of its shareholder equity was depleted following two years of huge losses after the nuclear accident.

Even if Tepco is included in the index, many institutional investors are likely to steer clear, given the huge uncertainty over its future.

“Tepco is a shadow of its former self and very few people cover the stock any more. They also have the problem of the three executives under indictment, which is just another sword hanging over them,” said Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA.

A Japanese civilian judiciary panel last week forced prosecutors to indict three former Tepco executives for failing to take measures to prevent the Fukushima disaster. (Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick, Tomo Uetake and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Alan Raybould)