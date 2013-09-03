FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nintendo shares gain on expectations of Nikkei inclusion -traders
#Financials
September 3, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Nintendo shares gain on expectations of Nikkei inclusion -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Nintendo Co Ltd climbed 3.9 percent to 11,740 yen on Tuesday, with traders citing market expectations that the video game maker will be promoted to the benchmark Nikkei after its annual review.

A decision is expected to be made this week, traders said.

A trader at a foreign bank in Tokyo said investors were also speculating that Japan Exchange Group Inc, formed from the merger of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange in January, would join the Nikkei 225 constituent.

Japan Exchange Group, which has a market capitalisation of about $4.7 billion, advanced 1.4 percent to 8,600 yen, adding to a 9.1 percent rally on Monday.

Nintendo, which has a market capitalisation of $16.3 billion, has risen 29 percent so far this year, slightly underperforming a 33 percent rise in the Nikkei. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
