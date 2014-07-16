REFILE-Exotic option barriers loom as resistance as Nikkei nears 15,500

(Refiled to make dateline July 16, not July 15) * Brokers need to sell to hedge Nikkei-linked bond potisions * Bond redemption triggers clustered around 15,500 By Hideyuki Sano and Tomo Uetake TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average faces formidable resistance at around 15,500 points, as a cluster of barrier options embedded in structured products require brokerages to sell the Nikkei around that level to adjust their hedging positions. Their selling is likely to have helped cap the Nikkei in recent weeks, some traders say, though once that level is broken, the market could rally as there will no longer be such operations. "I think option barriers are one reason why the Nikkei has not been able to rise above 15,500," said Kyoya Okazawa, the head of global equities and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas in Tokyo. Since mid-June, the Nikkei has tested that level a few times but has so far failed to break above it, underperforming many other markets. On Wednesday, it was little changed at around 15,384. The products that cause such hedging activities are equity-linked bonds, which brokerages had sold to yield-hungry investors aggressively, especially since last year. They have a couple of key features. The bonds are callable when the Nikkei rises to a certain extent, often 10 percent and mostly somewhere between 5 and 20 percent. When the Nikkei falls beyond a certain point, mostly 20 percent or more, the bonds will be redeemed at a loss. For instance, if the Nikkei falls 25 percent, the bonds will be redeemed at a loss of 25 percent. In essence, investors enjoy a higher fixed-rate coupon in return for taking the risk of early redemption and a deep loss. On the other hand, brokerages that sold Nikkei-linked bonds are effectively buying from investors knock-in put options on the Nikkei. As the price of put options falls when the price of an underlying asset, the Nikkei in this case, rises, brokers need to buy the Nikkei futures to offset price moves in their option positions. But when the Nikkei rises near the redemption trigger levels, as the likelihood of early redemption rises, brokers need to reduce their hedging positions accordingly by selling the Nikkei they had bought for hedging. Market players say redemption triggers are concentrated around 15,500 - a level that represents 10 percent above 14,000, around which level the Nikkei has stayed for much of the period since the middle of last year. Traders say the exact market size of Nikkei-linked bonds is hard to determine, because some of them are privately placed and not disclosed to the public. But BNP Paribas Okazawa estimates the total outstanding of the Nikkei-linked bonds could be around two trillion yen ($19.66 billion). The details of publicly-offered linked-bonds are available to anyone, however, so most brokers know other brokers also have barriers at similar levels. "For public offers, everyone can see what other houses are doing. So they know at what level there are likely to be selling. And that could make people even more reluctant to buy around those levels," said a derivative trader at a European brokerage. Option-related hedging could be absorbed if trading is active, dealers say, but trading volume at the Tokyo Stock Exchange has been dwindled in recent months as investors' excitement about Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic stimulus plans has petered out. The average turnover of the TSE's main board has been around 1.8 trillion yen on average in the past few months, compared to around 2.4 trillion yen at the beginning of year and over 3.0 trillion yen May last year. ($1 = 101.7300 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Kim Coghill)