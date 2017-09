TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei stock average turned positive in a volatile session on Friday afternoon after the previous session’s 7.3 percent plunge.

The Nikkei was up 1 percent at 14,626.91 by 0543 GMT after shedding as much as 3.5 percent at one point earlier in the afternoon. The benchmark ended the morning session 2.7 percent higher.

The broader Topix index gained 1.2 percent at 1,202.97.