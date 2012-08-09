Nikkei hits 9,000 for first time since July 6

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Thursday to above the psychological key 9,000-mark for the first time in five weeks, with traders citing buying by domestic investors in the afternoon session.

“Japanese domestic money have been buying the market in the afternoon,” a senior dealer at a foreign bank said.

“I would say if anything it’s maybe that there was no bad news out of the Bank of Japan and there is also domestic money buying the market.”

The Nikkei advanced 1.3 percent to 8,993.41 after hitting the day’s high of 9,004.81, while the broader Topix index gained 0.8 percent to 751.31. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)