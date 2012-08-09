FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei hits 9,000 for first time since July 6
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei hits 9,000 for first time since July 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Thursday to above the psychological key 9,000-mark for the first time in five weeks, with traders citing buying by domestic investors in the afternoon session.

“Japanese domestic money have been buying the market in the afternoon,” a senior dealer at a foreign bank said.

“I would say if anything it’s maybe that there was no bad news out of the Bank of Japan and there is also domestic money buying the market.”

The Nikkei advanced 1.3 percent to 8,993.41 after hitting the day’s high of 9,004.81, while the broader Topix index gained 0.8 percent to 751.31. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.