March Nikkei futures seen settling at 9,946.46 - market sources
March 9, 2012

March Nikkei futures seen settling at 9,946.46 - market sources

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March likely settled at 9,946.46, Tokyo market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by local brokerages.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation or “SQ”, is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.

It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced by the Osaka Securities Exchange after the market closes on Friday.

