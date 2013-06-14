FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei June futures, options seen settling at 12,668.04
June 14, 2013

Nikkei June futures, options seen settling at 12,668.04

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June likely settled at 12,668.04, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or “SQ”, is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.

It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced by the Osaka Securities Exchange after the market closes on Friday.

