Nikkei March futures, options seen settling at 12,072.98-sources
March 8, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei March futures, options seen settling at 12,072.98-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March likely settled at 12,072.98, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by local brokerages.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or “SQ”, is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.

It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced after the market closes on Friday.

