Dollar falls vs yen as Nikkei recoils, S&P futures drop
April 1, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

Dollar falls vs yen as Nikkei recoils, S&P futures drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - The dollar slid against the yen on Wednesday as Tokyo shares fell, getting Japan’s new fiscal year off to a volatile start.

The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 119.655 yen after going as low as 119.42 yen. It went to an 11-day high of 120.37 overnight.

The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent.

Many market participants, particularly foreign investors, sell the yen to hedge their equities positions, so the Japanese currency tends to gain whenever stocks drop.

S&P futures were down 0.6 percent by midmorning after earlier shedding more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
