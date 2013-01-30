OJ hits 1-month high on largest daily gain since August

* Short-covering, Florida output fears drive buying

* Hot weather, greening plague Sunshine State’s groves

By Chris Prentice

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures staged their biggest rally in five months on Wednesday to a one-month high amid short-covering and ongoing fears about falling output from citrus-rich Florida.

The most-active March contract on ICE Futures U.S. surged 5 cents, or 4.4 percent, to settle at $1.193 per lb on Wednesday. That was its largest daily gain for the front-month contract since August and the highest front-month price since Dec. 31.

“After the first of the year, people get bearish when there isn’t a freeze and they sell. Then the price starts going up because everybody starts covering,” said Jack Scoville, vice president for the Price Futures Group in Chicago.

The short-covering is coming from producers and consumers, traders said, rather than speculative players.

“You have producers taking back some hedges that may have been put on at favorable prices,” said Sterling Smith, a futures specialist with Citigroup in Chicago.

Damage from greening to citrus groves in Florida, the largest growing state in the United States, remained a concern. In October, the government warned that droppage rate will be the highest since 1969-70 due to the bacterial disease that attacks trees and stunts orange growth.

Those fears were heightened further after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that warm weather in the Sunshine State is exacerbating “drought-like conditions” in a bulletin on Tuesday.

“It’s too hot. That’s keeping the market a little bit nervous,” Smith added.

Any cut in crops due to disease and hot weather is unlikely to cause any real shortage of supplies, with Brazil, the world’s No. 1 producer, producing bumper crops. (Reporting by Chris Prentice, editing by G Crosse)