NY juice jumps as U.S. forecaster raises hurricane alert
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

NY juice jumps as U.S. forecaster raises hurricane alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - New York orange juice prices jumped more than 4 percent in early trading on Wednesday after the U.S. National Hurricane Center warned that Tropical Storm Isaac, which is strengthening in the Caribbean, could hit the south coast of citrus-rich Florida by Monday.

The most-active November frozen concentrated orange juice on ICE Futures U.S., was up 4.29 percent at $1.235 per lb at 8:49 a.m. EDT (1249 GMT), breaching a key resistance at its 100-day moving average and building on Tuesday’s 8 percent gains.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
