NY juice settles lower for third straight session

* Futures drop on sales by small speculators * Market monitors Florida weather NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures closed lower Monday for the third consecutive session on sales by small speculators in a thinly traded market awaiting further direction, analysts said. Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice dropped 2.65 cents to finish at $1.8425 per lb, trading from $1.8305 to $1.88. Volume was nearly 750 lots, almost about three-fourths under the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters data. It would be the 8th time in 9 sessions that volume was below 1,000 lots. "There are no weather issues," said Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith. "(It has a) bearish looking pattern." Fundamentally, the juice trade is waiting for further news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on what will happen to Brazilian juice imports. Traders said the market is monitoring weather conditions over the major growing state of Florida. But there is no weather scare at this time and the start of the annual Atlantic hurricane season is 2-1/2 months away. Open interest, a measure of investor exposure in a market, stood at 23,087 lots in FCOJ futures, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. That would be the highest since Feb. 16, it added. (Reporting by Rene Pastor)