NY juice settles lower for third straight session
March 19, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 6 years ago

NY juice settles lower for third straight session

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Futures drop on sales by small speculators
    * Market monitors Florida weather

    NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures closed
lower Monday for the third consecutive session on sales by small
speculators in a thinly traded market awaiting further
direction, analysts said.	
    Benchmark May frozen concentrated orange juice 
dropped 2.65 cents to finish at $1.8425 per lb, trading from
$1.8305 to $1.88. 	
    Volume was nearly 750 lots, almost about three-fourths under
the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters data. It would be
the 8th time in 9 sessions that volume was below 1,000 lots.	
    "There are no weather issues," said Country Hedging Inc
analyst Sterling Smith. "(It has a) bearish looking pattern."	
    Fundamentally, the juice trade is waiting for further news
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on what will happen
to Brazilian juice imports.	
    Traders said the market is monitoring weather conditions
over the major growing state of Florida.	
    But there is no weather scare at this time and the start of
the annual Atlantic hurricane season is 2-1/2 months away. 	
    Open interest, a measure of investor exposure in a market,
stood at 23,087 lots in FCOJ futures, ICE Futures U.S. data
showed. That would be the highest since Feb. 16, it added. 	
	
 (Reporting by Rene Pastor)

