NY juice ends at 3-mth low and could slither down

* Market stumbles to lowest since December 22, 2011 * Futures seen under pressure, l for 2012 NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures finished at a 3-month low on Thursday on speculative liquidation as bearish fundamentals of ideal weather in the citrus producing state of Florida and weak demand deflated the market, dealers said. The key May frozen concentrated orange juice sank 3.40 cents or by 2.0 percent, to close at $1.664 per lb, the lowest settlement for the spot contract since December 22, 2011, according to Thomson Reuters Data. Volume traded on Thursday hit over 2,400 lots, some 15 percent below the 30-day norm, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. "It's massive spec along with some producer sales," said The Price Group analyst Jack Scoville. He said there was virtually nothing on the fundamental front which could provide a boost to the juice market since supplies remain ample and retail demand is weak. The frost season is long over and the threat of storms that normally comes with the Atlantic hurricane season is more than two months away. Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. Citrus trees in Florida, the top citrus growing state in the United States, are maturing under excellent weather conditions. Some in the trade said Florida's upcoming 2012/13 citrus harvest may top the 147 million (90-lb) boxes of juice Florida reaped in 2011/12. Juice futures had rallied to record highs in late January above $2 a lb after the U.S. said it found a prohibited fungicide in imports of Brazilian juice, which accounts for half of all imports and around 10 percent of U.S. juice supplies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted tests and excluded some shipments, but fears of a supply crunch have since eased since there are more than enough supplies in the United States for the domestic juice market. Traders said the market could face further selling pressure given the bearish market factors. One analyst said a fall toward $1.50 or lower should uncover some consumer buying. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure in the market, stood at 21,890 lots as of March 21, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor)