REFILE-NY juice ends at 2-year low as spec funds liquidate

* Market drops to lowest level since April 2010 * Ideal growing weather in key growing state of Florida NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures closed down and at a two-year low Tuesday on speculative fund liquidation in the face of ample supplies, soft retail demand and ideal growing weather in citrus king Florida, analysts said. Key July frozen concentrated orange juice fell 2.05 cents or 1.5 percent to finish at $1.308 per lb, moving from $1.2965 to $1.3495. For the second position contract, it was the lowest settlement since early April 2010, Thomson Reuters data showed. The market fell over a quarter in value in February and March as prices stumbled badly since hitting a record top in January, Thomson Reuters data showed. "Demand is weak and there's too much juice," a bank trader who closely follows the market said. Another analyst added: "It looks like the next level of support would be $1.25 and then $1.20 (basis July). There's really nothing in the way of news to hold it up." Traders said the combination of good growing weather in major citrus producer Florida and stagnant retail demand has put pressure on juice contracts. There is also no incentive to embark on seasonal premium buying ahead of the start of the annual Atlantic hurricane season on June 1. "It's very rare for a storm to come up in June. Most of the hurricanes which would affect Florida normally show up late July, August and through September," a dealer explained. The market paid little heed to news that Brazil's orange crop was projected to fall 15 percent in the 2012/13 season. Volume on Wednesday was slightly over 1,900 lots, about a third under the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, amounted to 19,917 lots as of May 1, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.