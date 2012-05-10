NY juice ends higher in bounce from 2-1/2 year low

* Market rebounds on short-covering, bargain-hunting * Fundamentals still bearish due to excess supplies NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures extended their rebound to finish higher on Thursday as speculative short-covering boosted the market for the second day in a row, although the complex is still weighed down by bearish fundamentals, analysts said. Key July frozen concentrated orange juice gained 3.40 cents or nearly 3 percent to end at $1.209 per lb, dealing from $1.16 to $1.243. On Tuesday, the contract closed at $1.167 in the lowest close for the second position contract since late November 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed. "The market finally held and we saw some covering coming back. The bearish fundamentals are still the same, but we could not be going down forever," a dealer said. Juice market values had plunged by over 40 percent after surging to a record in January over fears of a supply crunch from the use of a prohibited fungicide in top citrus producer Brazil. The market digested news from the monthly supply/demand report of the U.S. Agriculture Department that Florida's 2011/12 citrus crop would reach 145.2 million (90-lb) boxes, up slightly from last month's 145 million boxes. Traders said supplies will remain abundant going forward. Top orange producer Brazil's crop in 2012/13 is expected to be down 15 percent from the bumper harvest of 428 million (40.8 kg) boxes in 2011/12. "We may have bottomed out near $1.15. If that is the case, we could consolidate here and then take a look at the storm season," one broker explained. Traders said the juice market, basis July, now appears to be looking at another level of support at $1.15 and then $1.10. The market should begin stabilizing as speculators begin covering positions before the start of the annual hurricane season on June 1. The storm season ends on Nov. 30. Volume on Thursday hit over 1,200 lots, more than 50 percent under the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, rose for the sixth day in a row to 22,170 lots as of May 9, the highest level since March 20, 2012, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Carol Bishopric)