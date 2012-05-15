NY juice sinks to new 2-1/2-yr low; support seen

* Biggest loser within the CRB Index on Tuesday * Support seen near $1 per lb level NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures slid to a fresh 2-1/2-year low on Tuesday under pressure from large supplies and soft retail demand, but the impending start of hurricane season should limit further downside, analysts said. Down more than 2 percent, orange juice was the biggest loser within the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index on Tuesday, as its weaker fundamental picture kept the market on its back foot. (CRB Index graphic: link.reuters.com/ras27s ) Key July frozen concentrated orange juice shed 2.60 cents or 2.2 percent to finish at $1.14 per lb, after dealing between $1.1175 to $1.19. "After attempting to forge a support area between $1.15 and $1.25, orange juice has once again found that buyers are still few and far between. The only real support coming into the market is a little short-covering," said Sterling Smith, an analyst for Country Hedging Inc in St. Paul, Minnesota. With the onset of the 2012 Atlantic Hurricane season two weeks away, any new shorts entering the market will likely have a limited upside, he said. From June 1, hurricanes forming in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea could batter Florida's citrus groves. The storm season ends on Nov. 30. "We are getting awfully close to $1 per lb ... as we approach that level, I think we should begin to see some commercial off-take," Smith said. The market has shed close to 50 percent of its value since soaring to a record in January on fears of a supply crunch when it was discovered that a prohibited fungicide was used in the citrus exports of top producer/exporter Brazil. But those fears have receded, especially since supplies are abundant while retail demand is weak. Brazil's crop in 2012/13 is expected to be down 15 percent from the bumper harvest of 428 million (40.8 kg) boxes in 2011/12. Volume on Tuesday stood at nearly 1,600 lots, more than 40 percent below the 30-day norm, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest, an indicator of investor exposure, grew to 22,342 lots as of May 14, from the prior day's count of 22,093 lots, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.